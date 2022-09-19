The results of elections to 608 gram panchayats elections have been released on Monday. As of 4 PM, the BJP has emerged the single largest party and Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena is doing better than Uddhav’s faction signalling that the ruling alliance is gaining support among rural voters. Polling took place on Sunday at 51 talukas in 17 districts to elect Sarpanch and Panchayat members.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election results 608 BJP : 126 Sena (E) : 39 Sena (U) : 21 INC : 58 NCP : 102 OTH : 81 — Inside Election (@InsideElection) September 19, 2022

