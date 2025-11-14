All eyes will be on the Bihar election result 2025 today, November 14, as the counting of votes begins at 8 AM. Bihar went to the polls in two phases, with Phase 1 held on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11, witnessing record voter turnout across the state. Exit polls had predicted a clear lead for the NDA, projecting between 130 and 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan was expected to win around 70-100 seats. Will the BJP-JDU retain power, or will the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD-Congress-Left stage a comeback under Tejashwi Yadav? How will the final numbers compare to the exit polls, and what will this mean for Nitish Kumar’s future as Chief Minister? Scroll below to watch Bihar election result 2025 live streaming on ABP News and follow every update as the state awaits its verdict. Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Axis My India: NDA Likely To Secure Majority, Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Catch Up; Check Party-Wise Seat and Vote Share.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Streaming on ABP News

Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Streaming

