The Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 are showing a decisive tilt toward the NDA as early trends released by the Election Commission at 12 AM put the alliance ahead on 191 of the 243 seats. The BJP is leading in 85 constituencies, followed by JDU with 76 and LJP(RV) with 22, while allies HAMS and RLM hold leads on five and three seats, respectively. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan is trailing significantly with leads on just 48 seats, including 33 for RJD, six for Congress, six for CPI(ML)L, one for VIP, and two for CPI(M). The numbers signal early dominance by the BJP–JDU combine, marking a strong performance for the ruling bloc. Bihar Election Result 2025 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress, AIMM and Other Parties in Bihar Assembly Elections.

NDA Leads With 191 Seats, Mahagathbandhan Trails at 48 in Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 (Photo Credits: results.eci.gov.in)

