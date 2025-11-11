The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is conducting a lottery today, November 11, to determine ward reservations for the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls. The lottery, which is being held at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir, will decide reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and general women across Mumbai's 227 wards. As per the latest updates, the civic body has reserved 15 wards for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and two wards for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Mumbai has 227 civic wards, polls to which are expected to be announced soon. BMC Elections: Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Lottery for Ward Reservations Today; List of Corporators Elected to 227 Wards in 2017 Polls.
Lottery Results for Ward Reservations Ahead of BMC Elections Announced
Wards reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates:
Ward no:
151 (women)
186 (women)
146
152
155 (women)
147 (women)
189 (women)
93
118 (women)
183 (women)
215
141
133 (women)
26
140
Wards reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates:
53
121 (women) https://t.co/ad6md9lMXq pic.twitter.com/bFf8brXUqf
— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 11, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)