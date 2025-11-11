The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is conducting a lottery today, November 11, to determine ward reservations for the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls. The lottery, which is being held at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir, will decide reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and general women across Mumbai's 227 wards. As per the latest updates, the civic body has reserved 15 wards for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and two wards for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Mumbai has 227 civic wards, polls to which are expected to be announced soon. BMC Elections: Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Lottery for Ward Reservations Today; List of Corporators Elected to 227 Wards in 2017 Polls.

Lottery Results for Ward Reservations Ahead of BMC Elections Announced

Wards reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates: Ward no: 151 (women) 186 (women) 146 152 155 (women) 147 (women) 189 (women) 93 118 (women) 183 (women) 215 141 133 (women) 26 140 Wards reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: 53 121 (women) https://t.co/ad6md9lMXq pic.twitter.com/bFf8brXUqf — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Richa Pinto), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

