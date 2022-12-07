The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed an emphatic win in the 2022 MCD election ending the BJP’s rein of 15 years. AAP won 134 seats while BJP trailed with 104 seats. The congress party could only win 9 seats. MCD Election Result 2022: From Anti-Incumbency To Women-Centric Policies, 5 Reasons Why AAP Won Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls

