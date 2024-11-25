Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress President, tendered his resignation on November 25 following the party's poor performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The Congress, part of the alliance with other opposition parties, faced a major defeat, failing to secure a substantial number of seats. Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress Chief, Scrapes Through in Sakoli Assembly Constituency, Wins by 208 Votes.

Nana Patole Resigns As Maharashtra Congress President

Nana Patole resigns as State Congress President after the debacle in the assembly election. — Manik Balaji Mundhe (@Manikmundhe) November 25, 2024

