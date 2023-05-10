The voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka has ended. With 224 seats up for grabs, the polls were primarily seen as a three-cornered contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Now all eyes are on the exit polls. As the fate of all the leaders is to be sealed in the ballot box, News24-Today's Chanakya will release the exit poll. Watch live streaming of News 24-Today's Chanakya Karnataka assembly election exit poll results 2023 below. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Pre-Poll Survey Predicts Hung House, BJP May Emerge as Single Largest Party With 105 Seats; Check Seat-Wise Predictions for Congress and JDS Here.

Karnataka Exit Poll Results by News24-Today's Chanakya Live Streaming:

