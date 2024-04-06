The BJP leaders from West Bengal on Saturday, April 6 penned a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the alleged attack on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team in Bhupatinagar, Purba Medinipur. The letter detailed an incident where a group of 150 individuals reportedly viciously assaulted the NIA officials while they were conducting an investigation into the 2022 Bhupatinagar Bomb Blast Case. The party leaders emphasized that this incident echoed a previous attack in Sandeshkhali a few months earlier, where Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were similarly targeted, resulting in serious injuries. Accusing the TMC government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leaders condemned the ruling party's actions. Bhupatinagar Blast Probe: NIA Vehicle Attacked in Purba Medinipur During 2022 Blast Investigation; Two Arrested (Watch Videos).

BJP Writes TO ECI:

