Amid the ongoing instability in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that Deepak Kesarkar is their spokesperson and he will give all the information to the media. "He is letting you know about our stand and role. We are speaking about Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and we are carrying it forward," Shinde said.

Check tweet:

Our spokesperson is Deepak Kesarkar, he will give you all the information. He is letting you know about our stand and role. We are speaking about Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and we are carrying it forward: Eknath Shinde, in Guwahati, Assam#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/npouqmZEsp — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)