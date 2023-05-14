Poster war has intensified today in Karnataka as Congress would be naming the new chief minister of the state after the party's thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly Election 2023. Supporters of both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have put up banners referring to the Congress leaders as the new Karnataka CM. However, both Congress stalwarts have said that the high command would consult elected MLAs and name the chief minister. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Result: As Congress Crosses Absolute Majority, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge Holds Key Meeting in Bengaluru.

Poster War in Karnataka:

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's supporters put up a poster outside his residence in Bengaluru, demanding DK Shivakumar to be declared as "CM" of the state. pic.twitter.com/N6hFXSntJy — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

'Siddaramaiah as Next CM':

#WATCH | Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah put up a poster outside Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru, referring to him as "the next CM of Karnataka." pic.twitter.com/GDLIAQFbjs — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

