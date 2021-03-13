Rahul Gandhi Questions on Increasing Wealth of Gautam Adani:

How much did your wealth increase in 2020? Zero.

You struggle to survive while he makes ₹ 12 Lakh Cr and increases his wealth by 50%.

Can you tell me why? pic.twitter.com/5sW65Kx7bi

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2021