Rahul Gandhi Questions on Increasing Wealth of Gautam Adani:
How much did your wealth increase in 2020? Zero.
You struggle to survive while he makes ₹ 12 Lakh Cr and increases his wealth by 50%.
Can you tell me why? pic.twitter.com/5sW65Kx7bi
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2021
