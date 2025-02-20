Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's new Chief Minister on Thursday, February 20, but her past social media posts have sparked controversy since her appointment was confirmed on Wednesday. Rekha Gupta's old tweets and videos targeting former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, JNU students, and even Muslims have gone viral, drawing mixed reactions. The Congress party, responding to the viral content, criticised Gupta, calling her a "troll" who became CM, highlighting her derogatory remarks towards Muslims and university students. "Those who are angry over the old tweets of the new Chief Minister of Delhi, in which world do they live? The existence of the rest of the Chief Ministers, dozens of Union Ministers and most of the MPs of BJP is hateful thinking and poisonous language. Have you ever thought why government ministers are forced to become trolls? Because this is the easiest step to move ahead. What did you expect from the Chief Minister of a party whose biggest leader utters the word 'Mujra' from the stage?," Supriya Srinate posted on X. Rekha Gupta Sworn In As Delhi CM: First-Time MLA Takes Oath As Fourth Woman Chief Minister of Delhi As BJP Forms Government After 27 Years (Watch Video).

Old Video of Rekha Gupta on JNU Students

साले फ्री का खाते हैं…… 10 रू की फ़ीस में पढ़ते हैं, फ़ीस बढ़ने का विरोध करते हो, देशद्रोही!! जेएनयू को तुरंत बंद करना चाहिए~ दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री OP धनखड़ (पर्यवेक्षक) ने कहा था “ बिहार से महिलाओं को हरियाणा ला कर लड़कों से शादी करायेंगे” उन्होंने ही इस नगीने की पहचान की है! pic.twitter.com/wthgNKxjkg — Priyanka Bharti (@priyanka2bharti) February 19, 2025

Screenshot of Rekha Gupta's Old Tweet Targeting Arvind Kejriwal

Screenshot of Rekha Gupta's Old X Post Targeting Arvind Kejriwal

Thread : Gems of @gupta_rekha Ji A glimpse of her past will give you an idea of the Rollercoaster Delhi is stepping into from today… Dear @ArvindKejriwal OM Shanti 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Enjoy and Share with your Family and Friends…#RekhaGupta #DelhiCM pic.twitter.com/ool5rTWPwE — Vibhor Anand🇮🇳(हिंसक हिंदू) (@AlphaVictorVA) February 19, 2025

Screenshot of Rekha Gupta's Old Tweet Targeting Rahul Gandhi

Rekha Gupta has deleted this tweet as well She is more dangerous and gutter mouthed even than Ramesh Bidhuri 🤯 Spread this and expose her. pic.twitter.com/gjNwFikciZ — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) February 19, 2025

Congress Spokesperson Lashes Out at Rekha Gupta

दिल्ली की नई मुख्यमंत्री के पुराने ट्वीट पर जिनको आक्रोश हो रहा है, वो किस दुनिया में रहते हैं? BJP के बाक़ी मुख्यमंत्रियों, दर्जनों केंद्रीय मंत्री और अधिकांश सांसदों का वजूद ही नफ़रती सोच और ज़हरीली भाषा है सरकार के मंत्री ट्रोल क्यों बनने को मजबूर हैं, सोचा है कभी? क्योंकि… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 20, 2025

