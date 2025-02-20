Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20, 2025, at a grand ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan. The event saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and several Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states. Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was chosen for the role following the BJP's victory after 27 years in the national capital. The party announced her appointment after a legislative meeting on February 19, 2025. In the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections of 2025, Gupta triumphed over AAP’s Bandana Kumari by a commanding margin of 29,595 votes. Her appointment is seen as a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape. Watch the video of her oath-taking ceremony here. Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Rekha Gupta Take Oath as Chief Minister and 6 BJP Leaders As Cabinet Ministers at Ramlila Maidan.

Rekha Gupta Sworn In As Delhi CM:

Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As Chief Minister of Delhi

#WATCH | BJP's first-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Lt Governor VK Saxena administers her oath of office. With this, Delhi gets its fourth woman CM, after BJP's Sushma Swaraj, Congress' Sheila Dikshit, and AAP's Atishi. pic.twitter.com/bU69pyvD7Y — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)