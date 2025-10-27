The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, October 27, announced the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025-26 of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, starting Tuesday, October 28. The SIR will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep. Addressing a press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said this marks Phase 2 of the nationwide revision after the successful completion in Bihar, which saw 7.5 crore participants and zero appeals. The CEC added that training of polling officials for the new phase will begin immediately, with officers mandated to visit every household thrice to ensure accuracy and eliminate bogus voters. The exercise particularly includes poll-bound states for 2026, such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. SIR: Election Commission of India Announces Voter List Revision in 12 States, UTs in Second Phase.

List of 12 States, Union Territories Where ECI Will Launch Phase 2 of SIR 2025-26

