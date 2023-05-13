The results of the Suar Byelection 2023 will be declared today, May 13. As per initial trends, Apna Dal candidate Shafeek Ahmed Ansari has taken the lead over Samajwadi Party candidate Anuradha Chauhan. The state election commission will declare the results of the Suar bypoll today. The Suar constituency recorded a turnout of 44.95 percent while the Chhanbey seat saw a somewhat similar turnout of 44.15 percent. Suar, Chhanbey By-Elections 2023 Results Live News Updates: Counting of Votes for Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Result Begins.

Apna Dal Candidates Leads Over Samajwadi Party Candidate

