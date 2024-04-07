As campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections intensifies prior to the polls, candidates from various parties are employing diverse methods to engage with voters. AIADMK leaders in Tamil Nadu opted for an unique mode of transport to meet voters in Tiruchirappalli. AIADMK Lok Sabha candidate P. Karuppaiah along with former Tamil Nadu Minister C. Vijayabaskar rode bullock cart on Sunday, April 7 as they campaigned in Karumandapam ahead of the 2024 general elections. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the AIADMK leaders riding the bullock cart on the busy streets of Tamil Nadu as enthusiastic voters thronged in support of the party leaders. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIADMK Declares Candidates on All 32 Seats in Tamil Nadu, Check Full List Here.