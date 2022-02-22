Counting of votes is underway for Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections. The elections are taking place to elect representatives for 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 urban local bodies. People can watch the live streaming of Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election Results on the official YouTube channel of News18 Tamil Nadu.

Watch The Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)