The campaigning for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is in full swing. Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined folk dancers on the Congress campaign song 'Moodu Rangula Janda' during her roadshow in Khammam. Videos on social media show Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dancing with folk dancers in a campaigning van. The Telangana Assembly Election 2023 will be held on November 30 to elect all 119 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Launch Bus Yatra (Watch Video).

Priyanka Gandhi Joins Folk Dancers

VIDEO | Congress leader @priyankagandhi joined folk dancers on the Congress campaign song 'Moodu Rangula Janda' during her roadshow in Khammam, Telangana earlier today. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/IdEUGfoiQQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023

Telangana Assembly Election 2023

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins folk artists performing dance, in Khammam, Telangana pic.twitter.com/e18z2Kqs93 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

