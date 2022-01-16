Chandigarh, January 16: Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that he is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government," while replying to a query by a Twitter user on "when will Tesla launch in India," Punjab Congress unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday invited Musk to set up shop in Ludhiana, Punjab. "Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development," tweeted Sidhu and tagged Musk in his tweet. On Saturday, Telangana's Industry & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao invited Musk saying that he "will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana."

