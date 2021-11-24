Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey. Yadav tweets the image of him with the AAP leader on his official Twitter handle. He tweeted the image with a caption, "A meeting that is for a change!". Meanwhile, after the meeting, Singh said, "If talks on alliance take place, then it will be made public. No talk about seats yet."

