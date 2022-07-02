Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs on Saturday evening arrived at Mumbai Airport from Goa. The rebel Sena MLAs landed in the city ahead of the election for the state legislative Assembly's speaker post which is going to be held on July 3. A special two-day Assembly session has been convened on July 3 and 4 in the state.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs after they arrived at Mumbai Airport from Goa pic.twitter.com/b7MfybsVha — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

