The most easily accessible and fun activity to do on a trip is go swimming and Amyra Dastur is enjoying the pool to the fullest. During her vacation in Thailand, she shared a beautiful underwater photo of her suspended at the bottom of the pool during swimming.

View Amyra's Pool Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amyra Dastur (@amyradastur93)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)