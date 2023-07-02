B-town diva and VJ Anusha Dandekar showed off her perfect figure as she shared a couple of photos of herself on Instagram. No doubt, the actress is currently living her best life by the beaches. She captioned it as "Sometimes I forget that it’s our choice to stay in our joy… choose it every time." In the picture, Anusha can be seen flaunting her killer curves, covered in sand, while sporting a white bikini. Anusha Dandekar Shares New Pictures From Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar’s Wedding, Poses With the Boys in a White Lehenga (View Pics).

Check Out Anusha Dandekar's Latest Bikini Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)