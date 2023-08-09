Anushka Sen is a social media star. People are constantly looking forward to her fashion choices. Recently the "Baal Veer" actress shared pictures from her New York trip on Instagram. Anushka is seen wearing an olive-green crop top paired with low-waist grey trousers as she poses in front of the majestic Statue of Liberty. She strikes a perfect balance of chic and casual with these latest pics. She complemented her look with a mid-parted ponytail, an orange minibag and a smartwatch. Baal Veer Actress Anushka Sen Plays a Rape Victim in ‘Am I Next’.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

