Actress Anushka Sen, who is known for her work in Baal Veer and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, will be seen in the upcoming movie Am I Next, directed by Rahat Kazmi. The film, which revolves around the story of a teenage rape victim and how her story unfolds from there on, will hit the screens on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

The film tells the story of teenager girl who was raped after which she had to fight a long battle in the court for her right to terminate pregnancy. Anushka said: "This film 'Am I Next' is super close to my heart cause the role was definitely the most challenging till date. I'm proud that this film promotes a good message, people can learn a lot from this film. And I'm fortunate to be a part of such an important film".

She further mentioned: "Thanks to my director Rahat Kazmi who gave me this opportunity. My family has always loved and supported me. The entire cast and crew for being the most supportive team.'' Apart from Anushka Sen, Swaroopa Ghosh and Mir Sarwar play important roles in the film. NSD veteran Neelu Dogra, Tariq Khan, Pankaj Khujuria, Rajeev Rana and Satish Bhat will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film will drop on ZEE5 on March 8.

