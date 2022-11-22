Not sure which part of the world you guys are in right now, but it continues to be bikini season for Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The 30-year-old posted a hot mirror selfie likely taken in a hotel bathroom on Tuesday. She is wearing a tiny black string bikini, flaunting her sexy cleavage and tiny waist. Disha also has a bathrobe thrown over her but it does little to hide her enviable curves. The Ek Villain Returns star captioned this smoking hot picture writing, “Eat your carbs” followed by a lollipop emoji.

Disha Patani Posts Hottest Mirror Selfie Ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

