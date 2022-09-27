Hina Khan is a water baby and her latest Instagram post screams the same! As the Bigg Boss star dropped a series of pics on IG that sees her chilling by the pool in a black-white bikini. Also, as per her caption, the actress is trying to think 'outside the box' amidst a beautiful locale. Indeed, we are loving the whole happy vibe of Hina in the clicks. Hina Khan Soaks the Sun in a Sea Green Swimsuit As She Enjoys a Day by the Beach! (View Pics).

Hina Khan in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

