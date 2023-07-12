Bipasha Basu has shared a beautiful video clip on social media. The Raaz actor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful reel of her in a printed blue kaftan. The Bollywood actor shared the beautiful video clip from Goa. Bipasha looks absolutely stunning in the stylish kaftan dress. The look style by Esha L Amin serves major beach fashion goals. The actor accesorised the look with trendy sunglasses. "Goa [sic]," Bipasha captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover’s Daughter Devi Turns 7-Months Old, Actress Shares Cute Pic on Insta!

Check Bipasha Basu's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

