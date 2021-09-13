"Don't Go Yet" singer-songwriter Camila Cabello added a dash of colours to MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs 2021 red carpet with her sensational appearance. The 24-year-old Cuban-American songstress chose a beautiful pink and red bustier gown with a dramatic bow tugging at her waist. It is by Alexis Mabille from the AW21 couture collection. The Cinderella actress went for makeup from the same colour palette. Camilla completed the look with jewellery by KATKIM and Melissa Kaye and heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

