Deepika Padukone is back with her classic ethnic fashion! The Bollywood queen attended a Konkani Sammelan with husband Ranveer Singh in San Jose, California and looked extremely glamorous in pink suit set. The convention event was organised by the Konkani-speaking community of NRIs in California. Deepika nailed her ethnic look as she looked very charming in her aesthetic traditional wear that was paired with golden jhumkas. No doubt, she is the queen of hearts of her million fans who admire this beauty like anything! Ranveer Singh–Deepika Padukone Photographed Having A Great Time Together At Shankar Mahadevan’s Concert In California (View Pics & Videos)

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Ethnic Look at NRI Convention in California:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

