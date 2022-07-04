Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in the US and the couple attended the concert of Shankar Mahadevan. The couple pictures from the concert in California of having a great time together have gone viral across social media platforms. DeepVeer, as they are fondly called, stunned in ethnic attires for the event.
Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone
View this post on Instagram
DeepVeer At Shankar Mahadevan’s Concert
Deepika-Ranveer with the Mahadevans in the US.#thesummernews #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #Shankarmahadevan #bollywoodnews pic.twitter.com/3qPZiHH7wl
— The Summer News (@TheSummerNews2) July 4, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)