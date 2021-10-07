Actress Disha Patani not only channelised her inner princess but also gave it a sexy spin in her latest photoshoot. The 29-year-old beauty is seen posing in a bosom-baring tulle gown in black. She leaves her loose wavy hair open and goes accessory-free to let her outfit do the talking. While Disha described her hot photos with a panda face emoji, her fans seem to not agree to it.

Hey Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram

Bewitching in Black

View this post on Instagram

