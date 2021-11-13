Disha Patani's beach pictures have become a sensation. The actress often surprises her fans with pictures of herself in bikinis as she enjoys the beaches. Today, the actress took to social media to share a picture in a cream coloured floral dress as she spend some time by the beach.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)