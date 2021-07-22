Keeping it cool and casual is actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s mantra. The 36-year-old is not a big fan of going OTT when it comes to style, and we love her for that. Once again, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress showed us how to pull off an effortlessly chic look with her new post on Instagram. She loves a laid-back look, and we’re here for that.

Check Out Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)