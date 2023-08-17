Following an intense global tour and resolute album announcement, Dua Lipa has retreated to Albania for a much-needed break. On Instagram, she shared snapshots donning a shipwreck-inspired dress, reminiscent of the Little Mermaid. The ensemble featured an asymmetrical skirt, halter-style collar, and a surprising tie embellishment on the back, in line with the maritime theme. Against the serene coastal backdrop, the all-white attire, barring an oval accent beneath the plunging V-neck, exuded an effortless charm. Dua Lipa Scores Victory After Copyright Lawsuit Against Her Hit Song 'Levitating' Gets Dismissed. Check Out The Photos Here:

