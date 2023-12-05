Elle Fanning, the epitome of youthful elegance, captivates in a chic all-black ensemble, gracefully unveiling her svelte figure. The young Hollywood actress made a stylish statement by donning an oversized blazer paired with a black halter crop top and low-rise dress pants during her appearance on a morning show. Elevating the look with finesse, she accessorized the ensemble with a chic leather belt and pointed-toe booties. Her all-black attire radiates confidence, making Elle Fanning a standout trendsetter in the fashion world. Dive in to discover her latest chic look. Elle Fanning, Maleficient Star, Opens Up About Teenage Rejection: Denied Role for Not Being 'Sexy Enough'.

Elle Fanning's Stylish Black Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha McMillen (@samanthamcmillen_stylist)

