Elle Fanning in THR's recent roundtable interview of comedy actress' revealed that she was dropped from a movie at the age of 16 for an extremely creepy reason. Talking about her experience, Fanning spoke about how she was turned down from a movie role for being "unf***able" and that "there are many stories like this" as well. This wouldn't be the first time Fanning was dropped from a role for an unfair reason as the star once revealed she was turned down from a huge franchise for having a low Instagram follower count. Elle Fanning Reveals She Missed out on a Role in a Big Franchise over Low Instagram Follower Count.

Check Out Elle Fanning's Clip From the Roundtable:

