All eyes were on Esha Gupta at the Chitra Bharti Film Festival in 2024. She made an appearance at the event with her radiant presence, adorned in a breathtaking mango-orange silk saree and matching blouse. The ensemble boasted intricate silver brocade work along the borders and on the saree, adding to its allure. Esha accessorised with a delicate gold bangle, necklace, and earrings embellished with precious gemstones, enhancing her elegant charm. Keeping her makeup understated, she opted for a subtle nude brown lip colour, complemented by hints of bronzer and highlighter on her cheeks. An orange bindi added a touch of traditional grace. Her hair was styled into a sleek updo, completing her flawless look with finesse. Esha Gupta Looks Ethereal in a Banarasi Gold Silk Saree With a Stripe Twist, Sleek Bun and Bold Lipstick (View Pics).

View Esha Gupta’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

