Esha Gupta is on fire! The actress is treating her fans with constant beauty and delight as she shares pictures in stylish attires and raises the temperature with extreme hotness. Recently, she wore a backless high-slit gown from Elisabetta Franchi and styled it with golden earrings that added charm to her sizzling look. Before that, Esha posed him a white hot bodycon dress with golden-chain details that made fans go gaga! View pics of this chic below!

Esha Gupta in Peach Backless Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Hotness OP!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta in White Bodycon Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Pure Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

