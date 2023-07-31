Bollywood diva Esha Gupta turned heads and set temperatures soaring as she showcased her sizzling figure in a stunning black bandeau cut-out dress. The actress exuded confidence as she struck a pose, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable style. Esha's sleek updo added an elegant touch to her overall appearance, emphasizing her chic ensemble. The minimal makeup choice perfectly complemented her alluring look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Esha Gupta Loves Her Bodycon Dresses; 5 Outfits That We Can't Help But Ogle At. Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

