Esha Gupta is here to raise the 'summer' heat with her latest Instagram post. The actress, who recently weaved magic at Cannes 2023, shared a sexy picture of hers online and it's fab. In the photo, the star can be seen flaunting her voluptuous curves in a skimpy bikini. Well, her tiny swimwear not only accentuated her bod, but also flashed her assets. Now, that's how one should soak in the sun and pose during vacays. Bookmark it guys! Alaya F Flaunts Her Hot Bod In Sizzling Black Thigh-Slit Strapless Gown (View Pics).

Esha Gupta in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)