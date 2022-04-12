Soon-to-be mom Rihanna is giving us some major goals with her every inch of fashion and style statement. The pop singer announced about her pregnancy on January 2022 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, since then she has been glowing like a perfect shining star. Rihanna has been spotted several times flaunting her baby bump and assets on public places and many more. Now, the Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman posed for a magazine photoshoot and its just breathtakingly beautiful. Rihanna Is Expecting Her First Baby With A$AP Rocky; Congratulatory Messages Pour In on Twitter for the Pop Singer!

Check Out The Pictures Below:

That's Super Sexy!

Wow!

.@Rihanna looks gorgeous in new photos for Vogue Magazine. 📸: Annie Leibovitz pic.twitter.com/fG5Ed5hSXW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 12, 2022

Fearless Rihanna!

Rihanna on the set of her Vogue Magazine photoshoot. https://t.co/xzBt1VdVRD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)