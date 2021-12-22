Drashti Dhami is making her fans go gaga over her sartorial look that she flaunted in Dubai recently. The famous TV actress took to Instagram to share her breathtaking pictures where she could be spotted in a backless beige dress that looked as hot and sultry as the actress herself. She flaunted her sexy dress with a picturesque view of Burj Khalifa and we fall for her perfect pics and gorgeous style!

Check Out Drashti Dhami's Sexy Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drashti Dhami 💜 (@dhamidrashti)

