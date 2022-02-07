Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal who is vacationing in Dubai with husband Gautam Kitchlu has shared some stunning pics from the locale today. In the clicks, she could be seen all sunkissed while enjoying the breathtaking view from her hotel's balcony. Not to miss, her cute yellow mini dress and baby bump.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)