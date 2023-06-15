Kangana Ranaut, the acclaimed Bollywood actress, is not only making waves with her upcoming maiden production film Tiku Weds Sheru, but she is also keeping her fans delighted with her infectious excitement for its release. The versatile actress took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm, captivating her followers with a stunning image of herself in a smoking red hot dress. Kangana's bold fashion choice was accentuated by her flawless makeup, as she opted for a striking winged eyeliner and a vibrant red lipstick, further enhancing her already mesmerising appearance. Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Avneet Kaur Romances Much Older Nawazuddin Siddiqui In This Upcoming Rom-Com (Watch Video).
