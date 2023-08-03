Kesha, the chart-topping "Tik Tok" singer, made a bold fashion statement, leaving fans in awe with her latest appearance. The star rocked a mesmerising black latex see-through dress, beautifully complemented by hand gloves, showcasing her unique style and confidence. Striking confident poses for the camera, Kesha exuded poise and charisma. She opted for beachy waves, letting her hair cascade effortlessly down her shoulders, adding an edgy touch to her overall look. Singer Kesha Takes Romantic Stroll on Hawaii Beach With Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter.

Check Out The Pictures Here: