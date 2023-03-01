Pop sensation Kesha who use to rule the charts in the 2010s has turned 36. She even posted a pic with a cake in her hand with the caption 'Happy Birthday to Me'. Here are some of the accolades of the 'Tik Tok' singer. Justin Bieber Birthday: Did You Know Justin Timberlake and Usher Fought Over ‘Baby’ Singer to Sign Him?

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Happy 36th birthday to the talented Kesha. The singer and owner of multiple iconic pop tracks has accumulated ten Top 10 singles and multiple #1 albums. She was ranked in Billboard’s 2010s decade-end chart and has garnered several accolades. pic.twitter.com/ibAWM0cTwK — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)