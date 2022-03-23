Just like her sister, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian also loves to post about her glam life on social media. She flew down to Miami with Kim and made sure she makes the most of her 14-hour long trip. Khloe partied with her friends in a hot blue dress which showed off her sexy assets. Her classy mascara eye makeup with a dewy base added more charm to her effortless look. She added diamond accessories and sunnies to complete the look.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

