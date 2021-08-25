Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 30, 2021. Now, if you are someone who is searching for a perfect traditional outfit for the Janmashtami celebration then you must take a cue from Aamna Sharif. The diva on Wednesday has shared some stunning stills of her on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a beautiful butterfly printed pink lehenga. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)