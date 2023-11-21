Aamna Sharif, who often steals limelight on social media with her super bold photos, gave fans a sneak-peek into her beachy vacation at an unknown location. In the hot pics shared, the actress could be seen posing in fuchsia pink bikini paired with shrug. Indeed, these latest stills of Aamna can make anyone go weak on their knees. She is seen flaunting her killer toned abs in the pics and looks scorching hot. Check out her stunning pics. Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy Looks Sizzling Hot in a Shiny Black Bikini and Sarong Skirt in New Promo Video; Dating Reality Show To Start Streaming From November 3 – Watch.

Aamna Sharif in Pink Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

